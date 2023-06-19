Man United News: De Gea Conundrum, Onana Links And More

Embed from Getty Images

June has already reached its second half and Manchester United are yet to make any moves in the transfer market. The transfer window officially starts on 1 July, but with many clubs wanting to do most of their business early, it is becoming clearer United will not be able to do something like that. In fact, there are more and more rumours around the Red Devils, but nothing material just yet. That is why we will be taking a short break from player reviews of the previous season and focus on what are the latest stories surrounding the first team.

De Gea Not On Man United Retained List

The latest news are that Manchester United have published their retained list and David De Gea is not included on it. The club’s position on this is that discussions remain open with De Gea over a potential new contract, as his current one is set to expire on 30 June. But according to Manchester Evening News, some figures at Man United want to move on from the Spaniard. Sources from the dressing roum claim United players are unsure if De Gea will stay and sources also admit a resolution over his future is not as positive as it was at the start of the month. Some reports go as far to suggest De Gea has been unwilling to lower his wages from the club’s leading 375k pounds per week. But as De Gea’s negotiations are still up in the air, United are also looking elsewhere.

Onana The Target For The Devils

More precisely, Man United are looking towards Italy and Inter. Andre Onana is the goalkeeper they are targeting right now. Ten Hag likes the former Ajax goalkeeper, but according to the Daily Mail, he would cost in the region of 45 million pounds. That seems a bit too steep for the club at this point, especially with other signings also in the makings. However, there is the possibility that Inter could like some of Man United’s fringe players and a player exchange could be made in order to reduce the fee. Whatever is to happen here in terms of goalkeepers, United will have to move fast. De Gea’s contract could run out in exactly 15 days and the Devils could be in an even tougher negotiating position for new signings.

Rashford Close To New Deal

And last but not the least, Manchester United are on the verge of agreeing a new long-term contract for Marcus Rashford. According to Fabrizio Romano, negotiations are at the final stage with the homegrown star set to pen the biggest contract deal of his career so far. That is not a surprise, with Rashford playing his best season ever, scoring a total of 30 goals in all competitions. He led the Devils like never before and now everyone are becoming aware just how vital he could be for this club in years to come. Some reports suggest Rashford could get a deal worth 375k pounds per week, which is on par with what David De Gea earned on his last deal with the Devils.