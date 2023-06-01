Teddy Sheringham urges Manchester United to sign Harry Kane

Teddy Sheringham has urged Manchester United to pull out all the stops to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer.

The Red Devils have shown plenty of improvement this season, securing third place in the Premier League and winning the Carabao Cup.

They could end the campaign with another trophy if they upset the football odds and defeat Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium this weekend.

However, while the season has undoubtedly been a positive one, United still have a handful of glaring issues to address in their squad.

At the top of the list is their need for a top-class striker – someone who can take the goalscoring burden off Marcus Rashford’s shoulders.

They have been strongly linked with a summer move for Kane, and Sheringham believes they should do whatever it takes to secure his services.

“If these two clubs want to want to be better, they need Kane,” he told Betway. “Tottenham need to keep him – Manchester United need to sign him.

“He’s exactly the type of player that Manchester United need. He’s a leader, he scores goals and he’s professional. He will drive your team on.

“He is the full package as a centre forward. He would be frightening for Manchester United.”

A quick look at the final Premier League table highlights why United desperately need to prioritise the signing of a striker this summer.

Erik ten Hag’s side netted 58 goals last season – only Fulham (55) and Aston Villa (51) scored less among the teams that finished in the top 10.

By contrast, Manchester City netted a whopping 94 goals on their way to the title, with over a third of that tally scored by Erling Braut Haaland.

Signing Kane would help United bridge the gap to their rivals and boost their chances of mounting a serious title challenge next season.

The club will be busy in the transfer market this summer, with several high-profile incomings and outgoings expected at Old Trafford.

Centre-back Harry Maguire is set to leave having failed to convince Ten Hag he is capable of featuring regularly in his defensive system.

Midfielder Casemiro will likely replace Maguire as captain after a sparkling debut season following his big-money mover from Real Madrid last summer.

His signing raised plenty of eyebrows at the time, but Ten Hag’s decision to prise him away from Madrid now looks extremely inspired.

Sheringham believes Ten Hag deserves plenty of credit for a campaign that could end with United adding the FA Cup to the Carabao Cup they won in February.

“They’ve still got the FA Cup to go for, so if he wins that, wow, what a fantastic season,” Sheringham added.

“He’s had a lot to deal with, with the (Cristiano) Ronaldo situation, which he dealt with impeccably.

“He let Ronaldo shoot himself in the foot, stayed very quiet at the right times and has come out smelling of roses.

“But you’ve got to get results while that’s going on and he’s done that. He’s got one cup in the bag already and has qualified for the Champions League, which is no mean feat at the moment.

“I know there are a few teams that have slipped away a bit this season but it’s still a great achievement.”