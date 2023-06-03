CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Manchester City

Erik Ten Hag chose his final starting lineup of the season, for the great occasion of the FA Cup final. There are no big surprises. David De Gea is in goal as usual, with Raphael Varane leading the back four alongside Victor Lindelof. Luke Shaw is at left-back, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets the nod on the opposite side. Fred and Casemiro make a Brazilian partnership in central midfield, while Christian Eriksen gets moved further up the pitch, towards a more central attacking area. This means Bruno Fernandes, the captain for this occasion, is moved to the right flank, while Jadon Sancho will hope to make the most of his recent form on the left wing. Marcus Rashford, as expected, is the lone striker.