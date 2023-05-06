West Ham vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are once again on the road in the Premier League and after their failed trip to Brighton, Erik Ten Hag’s side will hope to leave a better impression in London, where they will face David Moyes’ West Ham United. The Devils are in need of new points to get themselves closer to the official Champions League qualification.

Team News

David Moyes will be without Vladimir Coufal due to a hamstring problem in the last match against Man City. Gianluca Scamacca and Kurt Zouma are also unavailable, while there is hope for the hosts they will have more reconvalescents in the team. Declan Rice, Nayef Aguerd and Tomas Soucek were ill and did not play in their last match, so they could be back in contention for United’s arrival at the London Stadium.

As far as Man United are concerned, they will be without a number of players. Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have had problems for a while now, as is especially the case with Donny van de Beek. Scott McTominay is also unavailable, as is Tom Heaton. Alejandro Garnacho, on the other hand, could be back into the matchday squad as he returned to training after his ankle injury.

Form Guide

Manchester United are not in the best form right now. Since their first leg against Sevilla in the Europa Legue, they won just two matches. One of those was the victory against Nottingham Forest, their fourth of the campaign, and the 1-0 win over in-form Aston Villa. There was also the win on penalties against Brighton in the FA Cup, but that was technically a draw, as was the 2-2 against Tottenham Hotspur in London. In their last match, United lost 1-0 at Brighton and at West Ham they will not play only for the three points, but to prove they can do well outside of Old Trafford. That was seldom the case this season, which is becoming increasingly visible.

As for West Ham, they are not in a good moment either. While they are preparing for Europa Conference League semifinals against AZ Alkmaar, after eliminating Gent, they are just four points ahead of the teams in relegation zone in Premier League. They lost their last three games, although they did include meetings against Liverpool and Manchester City. With now United coming to London, it is clear just how tough of a schedule West Ham got late into the season. They are still a bit safer than some other clubs, but they could be drawn into a real relegation struggle if they don’t improve their results soon.

Predicted Outcome

We predict Manchester United will beat West Ham 2-1. Considering how good David Moyes has been with West Ham in some of his previous matches against former club, this will be far from an easy match, and United do have problems, but it should be about time for the Devils to return from a trip away from home with three points.