West Ham United 1-0 Manchester United: Three Things We Learned

Manchester United continue their poor recent form. After a minimal defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion, the Devils have gone to London and lost 1-0 once again, this time against West Ham. United lost thanks to Said Benrahma’s goal after 27 minutes of play, which happened thanks to a David De Gea mistake, his fourth mistake leading to a conceded goal this season. With Erik Ten Hag’s team once again unable to finish off their chances, United lost for the ninth time in the Premier League this season. Here is what we learned from the second consecutive away loss.

De Gea Shows He Is Not The Way Forward

That David De Gea is not the first-choice goalkeeper with which Manchester United should build their future, it has been said here many times. But the match at West Ham could have come at the perfect time for everyone at the club to realise the same. De Gea has not been in good form recently and the howler against West Ham, when he allowed a meek shot to get past him, it has become even more obvious that the Spaniard is far from his best days and that United should look elsewhere in the summer. His inability to play with his feet is also a big factor here, not just mistakes leading to goals conceded, and with the style of football Ten Hag wants to implement, it is almost impossible to see how that could work with De Gea. While he has been a wonderful servant for this club for over a decade, it is time to make a much needed change.

Kane Could Be The Answer For Goals

This match also highlighted United’s need for a top-class proper striker. With the chances coming in the first half from all sides, the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony were unable to finish them off. Wout Weghorst was also on the pitch, but his loan spell has shown just how much work United need to do in summer in order to bring in a striker which will add a certain amount goals every season. That man could be Harry Kane. It is hard not to see how much more Rashford could be able to do on the left with Kane up front, and with the Tottenham striker becoming the second most prolific Premier League goalscorer, this summer could be ideal to lure him to Manchester.

United In Danger Of Losing Top Four Spot

Man United’s consecutive losses and just four points in the last four matches mean they are in danger of losing out on their Champions League qualification. Although they still have everything in their hands, it is not pleasant to know Liverpool are just one point away, although with a game in hand. United will have four more to play, while Liverpool only three, but the Devils must improve their form. They have been known for the last several seasons to be one of the teams which finish the campaign in weak form.