Top Celebrities Who Are Manchester United Fans Part 2

While you wait for the NBA playoff standings, it is time for a new installment of the celebrities who love Red Devils.

We previously covered this topic on the site, but as you know, Manchester United is one of the greatest football clubs in the world and there are many people who love it with their whole hearts. Celebrities are no exception. This is why, today, we are going to show you some more celebrities who are Red Devils in their private lives.

Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan is an actor, model, and musician from Northern Ireland. He is best known for his roles in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, The Fall, and Once Upon a Time. He began his career as a model in 2001 and has since appeared in campaigns for Calvin Klein, Dior Homme, and Aquascutum. In 2006 he made his acting debut in the British drama series “The Fall” and went on to appear in films such as Marie Antoinette (2006), Shadows in the Sun (2009), Flying Home (2014), Anthropoid (2016) and A Private War (2018). He also starred as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy from 2015-2018. In addition to acting, Dornan has released two albums with folk band Sons of Jim. He currently resides in London with his wife Amelia Warner and their two children.

He is also a lifelong fan of the Man United. Not only that, but he is a stakeholder at Old Trafford. That makes him a part of the new history of the club.

Andrew Bynum

Andrew Bynum is a former professional basketball player who played in the NBA for 11 seasons. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2005 and went on to become an All-Star in 2012. During his career, he also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and Philadelphia 76ers. Bynum was known for his strong post play and ability to score from inside the paint. He was also a good rebounder and shot blocker. Unfortunately, injuries plagued him throughout his career, limiting his playing time and effectiveness on the court. In 2014, he announced his retirement from basketball due to persistent knee problems. Since then, he has been involved in various business ventures including real estate investments and a podcast series called “The Bynum Show” which focuses on sports and entertainment topics.

He has declared his love for the glory glory Man United a long time ago.

Christopher Eccleston

Christopher Eccleston is an English actor who has had a long and successful career in the entertainment industry. He is best known for his roles in films such as Shallow Grave, Elizabeth, The Others, and Thor: The Dark World. He has also appeared in numerous television series including Doctor Who, Heroes, Fortitude, and The A Word. Eccleston has won several awards for his work including a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Our Friends in the North. He has also been nominated for several other awards including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie for his role as John Lennon in the television movie Lennon Naked. In addition to acting, Eccleston has also directed several short films and written two books about his life and career.

Manchester United is his childhood club.

Ciaran Griffiths

Ciaran Griffiths is an English actor best known for his roles in the television series Shameless, The Bill, and Midsomer Murders. He has also appeared in films such as The Bank Job and The Infidel. Griffiths began his career on stage, performing in various productions at the Liverpool Playhouse. He then moved to London to pursue a career in television and film. His first major role was as Jamie Maguire in the Channel 4 series Shameless. Since then, he has gone on to appear in numerous other television shows including The Bill, Midsomer Murders, and Doctors. He has also had roles in several films including The Bank Job and The Infidel. Griffiths continues to work both on stage and screen, appearing in a variety of projects over the years.

He also fell in love with Manchester United when he was a child.

Dominic Monaghan

Dominic Monaghan is an English actor, best known for his roles in the Lord of the Rings trilogy and Lost. He began his career as a child actor, appearing in several British television shows. In 2001, he was cast as Meriadoc Brandybuck in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, which launched him into international stardom. After that, he went on to star in other films such as X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Pet. He also had a recurring role on ABC’s hit show Lost from 2004 to 2010. In recent years, Monaghan has focused more on producing and writing projects such as Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan and I Bought a Rainforest. He has also done voice work for video games such as Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Lego Dimensions.

One of the most famous hobbits is a Red Devil.