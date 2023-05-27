Manchester United vs Fulham – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are set to face Fulham in their final game of the Premier League 2022-23 season and here is what you need to know before the match at Old Trafford.

Team News

The FA Cup final is approaching fast, Man United will be playing for another trophy next weekend and it is not good news that there are two newly injured players in the squad. Antony had to leave the pitch in the first half of the match against Chelsea and it looked like an ankle problem. There are still no news about the Brazilian, but he is expected to be out of this match, while similar is the case with Luke Shaw. He picked up a back injury and will definitely not play, as Ten Hag will want him to be ready for the Wembley. Also, United will be without players who were injured earlier – Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek and Marcel Sabitzer, and Tom Heaton probably as well.

As for Fulham, they will be without former Man United midfielder Andreas Pereira, as well as American Tim Ream and former PSG full-back Layvin Kurzawa. We could see Daniel James face his former club, while Aleksandar Mitrovic should be leading the line from the first minute, as was the case against Crystal Palace.

Form Guide

Manchester United are awaiting the final match of the Premier League campaign in much better form than it looked like just a couple weeks ago. They are on a stretch of three consecutive wins. After the losses to Brighton and West Ham, they defeated Wolves 2-0 at home, then Bournemouth away 1-0 and then Chelsea in a thrilling 4-1 win at Old Trafford. Just one goal conceded and nine points won, making the point how much things are going better for Ten Hag’s side when the team has more than three or four days between the games. It is not a coincidence United improved when there were no other competitions in between the league games.

As for Fulham, whatever they do in this match, their season will be a huge success, as they are set to finish the campaign in top half of the standings, in their first season back in the Premier League. Such a finish was helped by the fact Marco Silva’s side won seven out of nine points in their last three matches. First, there was the crazy 5-3 win against Leicester, before a 2-0 win at Southampton. Against Crystal Palace, they drew 2-2 in the London derby with the help of two goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, so they will be coming to Old Trafford without any pressure on their shoulders.

Predicted Outcome

We predict Manchester United will beat Fulham 1-0 on the final day of the season. This match is not too important for either side, in terms of positions they could reach in the standings. With United set to face Manchester City in a cup final next weekend, it is of even greater importance to not get any players injured or too jaded. So a win in a slower tempo of a match would be perfect.