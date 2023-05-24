Manchester United vs Chelsea – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

After getting past Wolverhampton and Bournemouth, the Red Devils are getting ready for a big Premier League clash at Old Trafford. Chelsea are coming to town, but this is a different kind of the team, the struggling Blues who are far from not just European places, but also finishing in top half of the league standings. Here is what you need to know ahead of this match.

Team News

Man United could be without Marcus Rashford, but the team’s top-scorer is fighting off an illness and he remains a doubt for the starting position in this match. Alongside him, there are a number of players set to miss this match. Lisandro Martinez’s season is well over due to a foot injury, while Tom Heaton is out due to an ongoing ankle problem. Donny van de Beek is still recovering from his unlucky knee injury, Marcel Sabitzer has similar issues, while the departing Phil Jones is also be out due to the same type of injury.

As for Chelsea, they have a number of their problems, too. Benoit Badiashile sustained a groing injury in training last week and he could be out for a few months, but that is far from their only problem. Mason Mount, reportedly the latest Man United target, has a pelvic problem, Ben Chilwell with his thigh, while N’Golo Kante is also out due to a groin issue. Armando Broja has a knee injury keeping him out, and two more players have a problem with their thighs – Marc Cucurella and Reece James. At least some good news for Lampard are that Joao Felix and Kalidou Koulibaly should be ready to face United after recoverin gin time for the match.

Form Guide

Man United’s form was not ideal for quite some time, but recent wins against Wolves at home 2-0 and Bournemouth away 1-0 have made things much steadier at Old Trafford. Now it looks almost certain the Devils will reach the Champions League football and they could book it on Thursday night against a big rival. Those two wins were not overly pretty, but were necessary to get the team going, improve the squad’s mood, especially since the FA Cup final is approaching in some 10 days.

In terms of Chelsea’s form, there are so many things to be said. Chelsea will not finish in the top half of the Premier League standings in their first post-Roman Abramovich season. The Blues have changed numerous managers already and Frank Lampard is doing a horrific job. He is not having any help from his bloated, far too expensive squad, and Chelsea are on a single win since mid-March. In that run, they lost eight matches and drew on three occasions. Chelsea look like a group of random individuals getting together every weekend and that is something that the Red Devils should capitalise on.

Predicted Outcome

Considering the two seasons these teams have had so far, we predict Manchester United will beat Chelsea 2-0. The Devils are a much better team, with Chelsea playing their worst campaign in well over 20 years. Lampard is having so many problems and looks clueless to solve them, which is what Erik Ten Hag’s team should take advantage of.