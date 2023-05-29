Manchester United 2-1 Fulham: Three Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United finish their Premier League campaign with a win, as Erik Ten Hag’s side defeated Fulham 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday. Things did not start well for the hosts, but everything ended up just right for the Devils, who will be going to Wembley next Saturday, to face Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

First 30 minutes were terrible for United, as first Kenny Tete scored an easy header following a corner kick to make it 1-0. Then, it was Aleksandar Mitrovic who had the penalty after 26 minutes of play, but he failed to get past De Gea, with the Spaniard keeping the Devils in the match. Jadon Sancho scored the equaliser after 39 minutes with a big help from Fred, with the Brazilian being the key man in the turnaround. It was him who made a brilliant pass through Fulham’s defence, to find Bruno Fernandes who scored the winning goal 10 minutes into the second half.

Sancho Ends Campaign On A High

Jadon Sancho’s season has been far from what he, Ten Hag, and everyone around Man United expected. But the Englishman has managed to recently improve his performances, ending the season on a high. He scored the equaliser here, which was his fourth goal in 2023, after he returned from that prolonged break from the first team performances. After the assist he made against Chelsea, he now netted a goal important for his confidence. With the personnel problems Ten Hag has, this might be even crucial ahead of the FA Cup final against Sancho’s former club, Man City.

David De Gea Saves Penalty After 18 Months

This might have been the last Premier League match for David De Gea, at least at Manchester United, since it remains to be seen whether the Devils will keep the Spaniard in the team past this summer. But after winning the Premier League Golden Glove Award, De Gea also managed to end the season on a high with a penalty saved. He prevented Aleksandar Mitrovic from scoring, making this his first penalty saved in 18 months, since the Watford game in November 2021. It is his third penalty saved since the start of the 2021-22 season, when he ended his five-year streak of no penalties saved.

Man United Finish Third And Could Win Another Trophy

With this win, Manchester United end the season in third place, with 75 points, four points above Newcastle and eight above fifth-placed Liverpool. With 23 wins, United really did the most they could with an improved squad, but still a one that needs more depth in various positions. This is best obvious with mere 58 goals United scored, as many as ninth-placed Brentford. But the Devils were efficient this season and they won the League Cup in the process. Now, they are still to play in the FA Cup final against Manchester City. A potential victory would be huge against such a big rival which is after repeating Man United’s 1999 treble. Two domestic trophies and third place in the league would make this season a big, big success.