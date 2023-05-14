Manchester United 2-0 Wolves: Three Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United returned home and returned to their winning ways. After a couple of poor results away from Old Trafford, the Red Devils hosted Wolves and dispatched them with ease in a 2-0 win. It all started with Anthony Martial’s opener following a lovely play by United’s attack, with Antony setting up the Frenchman for an simple finish. After the goal at the half hour mark, United had plenty more of chances, with Wolves goalkeeper Daniel Bentley preventing the hosts from running a riot. Still, United managed to score their second and put the game to bed, when Alejandro Garnacho finished off a counter attack in the stoppage time, to clinch the victory. Here is what we learned from this match.

Martial Finally Scores

Anthony Martial opened his season with four goals and two assists in his first six matches of the campaign, but since then, he has often struggled. It was either the injuries keeping him away from the action, or it was the Frenchman himself not having the good games he is expected of. But this match marked an important goal for Martial, as he scored for the first time in 35 days and only the third time in 2023. This was his eighth goal of the season, with only one against Nicosia coming away from home – all the others he scored at Old Trafford.

Another Proof Of The Need For Better Finishing

United won this match without much trouble. Wolves had a total of five shots and none of them went on target to test David De Gea. They had no big chances and their expected goals tally stood at mere 0.33. But nevertheless, this match was yet another proof the Devils are need of better finishing, and as we mentioned before, a new striker with better finishing. United had 27 shots, nine of which went on target and they could have scored four or five goals in this match if they were just more cool in the final third. Wolves goalkeeper really did his best to trouble United attackers, but often it was down to the hosts that they could not get past Bentley. Maybe this match will be another case in point for Erik Ten Hag to start the extensive search for that much needed striker. But those at the club should also be doing better from such good chances.

Vital Three Points In Champions League Race

United’s win was their 20th of the season and now only Man City and Arsenal have more than them. They are on 66 points and have made an important step towards the top four finish and Champions League qualification. The job is not done yet, as Newcastle drew 2-2 against Leeds and now the two teams are equal on points. Still, Liverpool could keep their pressure if they beat Leicester on Monday night and remain just a point behind, although with one match less to play. United’s final three matches could see them not only qualify for Champions League, but also finish in third place, which make things look brighter for the summer ahead.