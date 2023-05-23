Man United News: Neymar False Alarm And Possible Henderson Departure

Embed from Getty Images

While we are slowly preparing for the upcoming weekend and the enticing match against Chelsea at Old Trafford, Manchester United are also approaching the end of the season, which means the summer transfer window is getting closer. This clearly means United will be mentioned in the media far too often than maybe the fans would like, getting linked with virtually every player on the market, as the media will be trying to guess who will be the new signings and which players could be leaving the club after this season. So, let’s take a look in some of the most important recent stories about the Devils.

Neymar Is Not Coming To Manchester United

According to L’Equipe, Manchester United are interested in signing Neymar and have even started talking to Paris Saint-Germain about that possibility. They claim Man United midfielder Casemiro is convincing his compatriot and the teammate from the national team to join him at Old Trafford, with PSG reportedly being willing not only to sell Neymar, but also loan him, with or without the option to buy. However, as interesting as that sounds, it seems this is not a realistic proposition right now. Two prominent football journalists, Mark Ogden and Julien Laurens, claim there is no truth behind these claims and that Man United are not looking into signing Neymar nor are there any negotiations happening. Ogden also suggested that ‘not the current regime at least’ is looking into signing Neymar, which should be a good thing. These past 10 years we had enough evidence that signing ageing big-name players with questionable attitude is not something that works out well for Manchester United. So missing out on Neymar should not be the worry for the fans, and for Erik Ten Hag it seems as if that would be another potential problem to have to work with, not a solution per se.

Forest Want To Sign Dean Henderson

While Man United are still thinking whether to keep David De Gea and offer him a new contract, or find a more modern goalkeeper which will be closer to what Ten Hag needs, Dean Henderson could be leaving Man United for good. The goalkeeper is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest and according to Manchester Evening News, the club from the City Ground will try to keep it that way, hoping to sign Henderson on a permanent basis. Reportedly, Forest are ready to pay for Henderson and go as high as 30 million pounds, which could be an interesting offer for United. Henderson probably has no future at Old Trafford and at 26, he could be at the right time in his career to make such a move. However, Henderson has been sidelined since mid-January due to injury and is expected to return ahead of the start of the new season. But Nottingham Forest clearly believe in him and want to keep him past his season-long loan.