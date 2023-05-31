Man United News: Dalot Pens New Deal, Martial Out Of FA Cup Final

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are slowly preparing for the FA Cup final on Saturday, but until then, there are moves the club has made since the game against Fulham. While most media are focused on the possibility of Harry Kane joining the Devils in the summer, we are probably still very far from such a potential deal. Until we get to see how realistic that proposition is, here are some of the latest news about Man United.

Dalot Signs Until 2028

The 2022-23 Premier League campaign has just ended and Manchester United already started planning for years ahead. The latest news are that Diogo Dalot has signed a new deal with the Red Devils on a five-year contract, which could keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2028. The Portuguese full-back has thus extended his stay, completely turning around his position at the club, after his recent loan at AC Milan, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not see him as part of the squad.

But in the past season, Dalot was United’s first-choice right-back whenever he was healthy. He has made 107 appearances for the club since joining in 2018 under Jose Mourinho. But what could be especially interesting is that Dalot’s level should still go up in years to come. He is not at his peak yet and as a player that more enjoys playing in possession-dominating sides, his place in the team could become even more valuable if Erik Ten Hag continues to evolve and mould the squad to his wishes in the coming season.

Martial Out Of FA Cup Final

But there are also bad news for the Red Devils. Anthony Martial will not be part of the matchday squad for the FA Cup final on Saturday, which Man United are set to play against Man City at Wembley. This is yet another problem with injuries for Martial, who has now sustained a hamstring injury after coming off the bench in the final league match against Fulham. Martial scored six Premier League goals this season, but with him set to miss the cup final, Ten Hag got himself another reason why the Frenchman cannot be among first options to rely on in attacking line next season.

Devils Set The Asking Price For Elanga

While Anthony Elanga enjoyed his runs of matches under Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick during the 2021-22 season and was given some opportunities in the first half of this campaign, it is now obvious that the Sweden international could be leaving the club this summer. Ten Hag will want to get some reinforcements in the transfer window and for that, some players will have to leave – not only to lower the number of players in the squad, but also to raise some needed cash. Elanga is set to be one of those players, as Man United have reportedly put an asking price of 10 million pounds for his signature. The club could also be open to loaning him out for the upcoming season, but it seems unrealistic for him to break into Ten Hag’s team anyway, so the club might as well try and get the most out of this deal and sell him. Considering the Swede got just one start in the past six months at Man United, he could also be pushing for a move elsewhere.