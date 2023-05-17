Famous Celebrities Who Support Manchester United

Manchester United are one of the most successful and widely-supported teams worldwide. In addition, they are the third most valuable football club globally, attracting millions of fans who support them and spectate their games each year. However, the culture surrounding the club is distinctly unique, with countless celebrities across diverse countries favouring the Red Devils over other English Premier League teams. This article offers a review of their celebrity fans and how it is known they support the team.

Draymond Green

The United States has a robust Manchester United fanbase, with up to 34 million supporters. Innumerable basketball, baseball, and American football fans favor Manchester United. Basketball fans who intend to watch the NBA playoffs tonight will be delighted to see Draymond Green contained on this list of United celebrity fans. For those who do not know him, Green is a professional American basketball player currently playing for the Golden State Warriors. He was drafted by the Warriors in 2012 and has since developed to become one of their most important players. Green is a three-time NBA champion, three-time All-Star, and two-time All-Defensive Team member.

Draymond Green has been involved in numerous charitable initiatives throughout his career, including launching his own foundation that supports underprivileged youth in Michigan. His commitment to contributing to his community has earned him several awards. Green’s career accomplishments have made him one of the most respected players in the league today, and he continues to be an inspiration for many aspiring athletes.

Admittedly, there are photos of Green wearing Barcelona and PSG jerseys on separate occasions. However, Green has been observed wearing a Manchester United jersey and spending time with various United players and managers. This has led many to believe United are his “number one” team.

Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt is a Jamaican athlete, widely considered the most successful sprinter of all time. He is the first male to hold the 100 meters and 200 meters world records in the modern era. Moreover, Bolt holds the record for the fastest 4x100m relay split ever recorded and has won eight Olympic gold medals (including six in individual events), making him one of only two athletes to win three consecutive titles in each event at the Olympics.

Usain Bolt also holds numerous world records in sprinting, including his current time of 9.58 seconds for the 100-meter dash set at the World Championships in 2009. In addition to his success on the track, he has also achieved success off it with various endorsements and business ventures. His career highlights include winning 11 World Championship gold medals, being named male athlete of the year by IAAF four times and being presented with an honorary doctorate from the Jamaican University of Technology in 2017.

Bolt is undoubtedly a true Manchester United supporter, stating that his dream is to play for them. He has appeared as a special guest at innumerable United games.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is an American singer, actor and music producer. He first achieved fame as a member of NSYNC before launching his solo career in 2002. His debut album “Justified” was released the same year and spawned several hit singles including “Cry Me a River” and “Rock Your Body”; the album earned him two Grammy Awards. Timberlake released his second album “FutureSex/LoveSounds” in 2006, featuring the single “SexyBack”. The album was also a commercial success selling over nine million copies. Timberlake has since gone on to release four more albums, winning multiple awards.

Timberlake is also a passionate Manchester United lover and became interested in the club after befriending former striker Alan Smith. However, in 2018, Timberlake courted controversy amongst United fans after being photographed posing with former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero.

Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes is a British television presenter and journalist who has been in the industry for over four decades. He began his career as a reporter for BBC Northern Ireland before moving to London to become a newsreader on Sky News. In 2001, he joined ITV’s This Morning show as co-host alongside Ruth Langsford and became a top British television presenter. He also hosted Good Morning Britain until 2021. Eamonn has written several books about his life and career outside his presenting work. He is also an ambassador for Age UK, a charity that works to improve the lives of older people in the UK.

Holmes has stated he has an affinity with Manchester United due to his fellow Northern Irishman George Best and is a close friend of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson. These facts make him the longest-serving United fan on this list.