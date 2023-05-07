CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs West Ham United

Manchester United are ready to go in London, as David De Gea is set to make the record for most goalkeeper appearances for the club his own. In front of him will be Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw at centre-back. Shaw’s move to central position means Tyrell Malacia will be at left-back, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the opposite flank. Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are the best central midfield partnership United have and they will be behind the trio of Bruno Fernandes, Antony and Wout Weghorst. Marcus Rashford could start in attack, ahead of Weghorst, which is an experiment Ten Hag has made before.