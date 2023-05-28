CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Fulham

And here is the final Manchester United starting lineup of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. David De Gea is in goal as usual, with Harry Maguire in front, captaining the team alongside Victor Lindelof. Tyrell Malacia gets the chance at left-back with Luke Shaw being out, while Diogo Dalot is on the opposite flank. A central midfield partnership is made of two Brazilians, as Fred starts alongside Casemiro. Bruno Fernandes will orchestrate the attack from attacking midfielder position, with Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho getting the opportunity on the wings. This all means it is Marcus Rashford who starts up top as the lone striker.