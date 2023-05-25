CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Chelsea

Manchester United are ready for the big match and Erik Ten Hag chose the unchanged starting eleven, compared to the last match. This means David De Gea is in goal with Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof in front, as the centre-back partnership. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the starting right-back, with Luke Shaw on the opposite flank. Ten Hag’s favourite central midfield is there in the faces of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, while Bruno Fernandes is the captain and playing in the number 10 role. Jadon Sancho is starting on the left wing, Antony is on the right as is usually the case, with Anthony Martial up front leading the line.