CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Brighton

Manchester United managed to beat Aston Villa last time out and now they are in Brighton to try and do the same. David De Gea will be in goal once again, while the centre-back partnership will be a makeshift one, with Luke Shaw playing alongside Victor Lindelof. This means it is Diogo Dalot who starts on the left, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka featuring at right-back. In front of the backline will be Casemiro and Fred, as the two Brazilians will once more form the midfield partnership. Bruno Fernandes will captain the team from his favourite role in central attacking midfield, with Marcus Rashford and Antony either side of him. This means it will be Anthony Martial who starts as the sole striker.