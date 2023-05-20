CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Bournemouth

Manchester United are about to play their last away game of the season and here is the team Erik Ten Hag chose. David De Gea is in goal as always, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw start as the two full-backs. Between them will operate Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof. Casemiro will partner up with Christian Eriksen in central midfield, while Bruno Fernandes will captain the team from his favourite central attacking midfielder position. Antony is getting to busines from the right as he prefers, while Jadon Sancho gets the nod on the left, since Marcus Rashford is not ready yet. Anthony Martial is starting in attack, ahead of Wout Weghorst who will have to wait for his chance from the bench.