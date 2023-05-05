Brighton 1-0 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United lost their eighth match of the Premier League campaign, as their trip to Brighton did not go to plan. In a match which was looking to be going for a 0-0 draw, the hosts managed to snatch a late win thanks to a penalty deep into the stoppage time, which Alexis Mac Allister coolly converted for a 1-0 win. Here is what we learned from this United’s loss.

Brighton Show Their Worth In Late Win

That Brighton defeated United is not the most expected result, but it is far from a surprise. United’s away form has not been great this season, but it is Brighton who deserve the full credit. They dominated in possession, they tried to play on the front foot and they completed some 180 passes more. They made six shots on United’s target and all of that with a team full of players not many fans would consider well-known. They lost Leandro Trossard and a host of other players in the last year, and even lost Graham Potter to Chelsea. They replaced him with Roberto De Zerbi, with the Italian managing to make Brighton even more dangerous. This was their 16th Premier League win in their 32nd match of the season – United had a total of 16 wins last campaign.

Another Poor Martial Outing Raises Questions

If Ten Hag learned something from this match, it is probably that Anthony Martial could hardly remain a starter past this coming summer. It remains to be seen whether the Frenchman will stay at the club, but it seems he is losing time to prove his worth that he could be a player to build the team around. Martial started the match and for 83 minutes, he was far from his best. A couple of his efforts were either too easy to save or off target, with him remaining on just nine Premier League goals in the past three seasons. That is far from a tally a Man United striker should have, even with injury problems he had had.

United Can’t Play From The Back With This Personnel

If Ten Hag learned something from this match, it is probably that Anthony Martial could hardly remain a starter past this coming summer. It remains to be seen whether the Frenchman will stay at the club, but it seems he is losing time to prove his worth that he could be a player to build the team around. Martial started the match and for 83 minutes, he was far from his best. A couple of his efforts were either too easy to save or off target, with him remaining on just nine Premier League goals in the past three seasons. That is far from a tally a Man United striker should have, even with injury problems he has had.

Devils Stay On Two Away Wins In 2023

Just how poor Man United have been away from Old Trafford shows the fact they are still on mere two Premier League wins away from home in 2023. Those were the 2-0 win over Leeds and the 2-0 against Forest. They failed to beat Brighton, Tottenham, Newcastle, Liverpool, Arsenal and Crystal Palace. This means United have won just one point away from home against the current top nine teams in the league standings.