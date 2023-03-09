CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Real Betis

Manchester United back in Europa League action and against Betis, they will try to get a positive result at home. David De Gea starts in goal, while the usual centre-back partnership is made of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. Diogo Dalot is at right-back, with Luke Shaw expectedly on the left. Erik Ten Hag chose the classic 4-2-3-1 formation, with the Brazilian central midfield, as Casemiro and Fred start. Bruno Fernandes is ahead of them, while Antony and Marcus Rashford take up the positions on the wings. Wout Weghorst is the sole striker for this match as well.