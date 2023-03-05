CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Liverpool

Manchester United are back in action and this time at Anfield, with Erik Ten Hag choosing the team for the big clash. David De Gea is in goal, while Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez start as the two centre-backs. Either side of this duo will be Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw. As expected, the central midfield partnership is made of two Brazilians, as Fred and Casemiro are getting ready to work hard. Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are there to complement Wout Weghorst, while it remains to be seen whether the Dutchman will be the centre-forward or maybe he will be once more playing behind Rashford.