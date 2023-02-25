Manchester United vs Newcastle – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are back and it is time for them to win their first trophy since the 2017 Europa League. Erik Ten Hag’s side is set to face Newcastle United at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, which will be a great opportunity for Red Devils to crown everything good they have done so far this season. And there was plenty more of that this season than in some past years. Here is everything you need to know to get yourself ready for the big clash.

Team News

Man United will head into the Wembley final without Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen, the two long-term absentees, and probably without Anthony Martial, who is unlikely to return from his hip injury. Apart from that, things should be good. There was a fright that Marcus Rashford has had a minor injury due to which he came off against Barcelona, but he should be ready to start on Sunday. Also, Antony and Harry Maguire are now ready to play too, so Erik Ten Hag will not have too many problems to pick his team for the match.

As for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, they are without two goalkeepers – the suspended Nick Pope following a red card against Liverpool, and Martin Dubravka, who is cup-tied after featuring for Man United while he was on loan in the first half of the season. This means Loris Karius will be in goal. Emil Krafth suffered an ACL injury and is certain to miss out, while Joelinton and Joe Willock could be back in time to feature.

Form Guide

This is a brilliant moment for Man United to have the League Cup final played right now. Erik Ten Hag’s side seems to be getting into a better and better mood as the season progresses, with the side now reaching the Europa League round of 16. That in itself does not sound as great as when you know that the team managed to get past Barcelona, the La Liga leaders. United did so at Old Trafford, beating Barca 2-1 after the 2-2 draw at Camp Nou seven days prior. In between those matches was the 3-0 win against Leicester, and before that, the 2-0 win at Leeds United. There is no reason for Man United fans to not feel confident ahead of this final.

Newcastle, on the other hand, seem to be on a decline in the past few weeks. They had a run of four wins and a draw in five matches, which included two League Cup semifinal wins over Southampton. But since then, they drew 1-1 against both West Ham and Bournemouth, when they were considered favourites. They also lost 2-0 to Liverpool, which cannot be considered a surprise, despite Jurgen Klopp’s poor performances this season. Now, against United, they will have a big task at hand.

Predicted Outcome

We predict Manchester United will win the League Cup and beat Newcastle 1-0 in the big final at Wembley. Considering the clear advantage in overall squad strength and the way United have been playing under Ten Hag since the World Cup, there is no doubt that they are clear favourites to lift their first piece of silverware after six years. This could be a tight affair, due to it being a final, but the Devils should have enough about them to see off the Magpies.