CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Newcastle

Manchester United’s lineup for the League Cup final is here. David De Gea starts in goal as usual, while two World Cup-winning centre-backs are in front – Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. Luke Shaw is at left-back, while Diogo Dalot gets the nod on the opposite flank. The Brazilian duo makes up the central midfield partnership, as Casemiro links up with Fred. Bruno Fernandes captains the team from his usual central attacking midfield role. Either side of him will be Antony and Marcus Rashford, with the latter on his favourite left wing. Wout Weghorst starts up front, while Erik Ten Hag will have the likes of Jadon sancho and Alejandro Garnacho ready to come on in the latter stages of the match.