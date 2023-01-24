Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are three matches away from potentially winning their first trophy in six years. Erik Ten Hag’s side is set to face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Team News

There are numerous problems for Nottingham Forest ahead of this match. Dean Henderson is out of contention due to injury, which means Wayne Henessey will have to jump in in goal once again. But that is far from where their problems end. Cheikhou Kouyate, Taiwo Awoniyi, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards and Giulian Biancon are all injured and set to miss the first leg. Ryan Yates has had some illness problems last weekend, while Chris Wood may have improved Forest’s attacking options, but he is already cup-tied and will not be able to face United.

As for Erik Ten Hag’s side, the return of Casemiro to the fold is what will make United fans feel safer, following the match against Arsenal where his absence was clearly felt. The likes of Axel Tuanzebe and Donny van de Beek are still out due to long term injuries, while Jadon Sancho’s return to action following his return to team training is probably still too soon to expect. Diogo Dalot will not play either, due to his hamstring problem, while Anthony Martial’s leg issues will probably mean Wout Weghorst will start again as the lone striker.

Form Guide

On their way to the semis, Nottignham Forest got past four teams, including two Premier League sides. They started off with a 3-0 win at Grimsby Town, but then they surprised everyone, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at home. A 4-1 win against Blackburn Rovers got them into the last eight, where a good draw had seen them play Wolves, not the likes of the two Manchester clubs. A 1-1 draw was followed by the win on penalties, leading Forest to the semis. In the Premier League, they do well, too. Since their 3-0 loss at Old Trafford, they drew against Chelsea, defeated Southampton and Leicester, before getting a draw against Bournemouth. They are currently sitting in 13th place in the league.

As for Man United, things are very well known. After their incredible run of wins, they got two poor results away from home. First, it was the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, and then last weekend, a last-minute 3-2 loss at Arsenal. Still, the Devils are in a good position in the league and also in the League Cup, where they are the favourites to lift the trophy.

Predicted Outcome

Considering the form of the Red Devils and the last meeting between the two sides, it is clear which team is the favourite. We predict Manchester United will get a comfortable 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest. The difference in quality is clear and Ten Hag’s side will definitely want to get a decent margin ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford. Such a win would allow him some breathing space to try and rotate more, to rest some of the key players during the hectic schedule.