Manchester United vs Bournemouth – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United are set to play their first match in 2023. The New Year is here and the Red Devils will want to make the most out of it. After years of struggles, there is quiet optimism surrounding this Erik Ten Hag team, as the Dutch manager has started the process of slowly rebuilding the team. United have been doing well for the most part of the current season and there is no reason to believe they could not continue improving and growing together in 2023. Bournemouth are the first team to test United this year and their arrival to Old Trafford on Tuesday should not be too great of a test for them. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the first match of 2023 for Man United.

Team News

Man United will be without Axel Tuanzebe in this match, as he has long-term problems. Jadon Sancho’s fitness issues will also keep him away from action, while Scott McTominay has illness problems. It remains to be seen whether Diogo Dalot will be ready to come back following his hamstring injury, but it seems Aaron Wan-Bissaka is more likely to start at right-back. Lisandro Martinez could potentially be back in the team, but it seems it will be too early for him for this one.

As for Bournemouth, they will be without Neto and David Brooks. The likes of Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas could remain out, while Philip Billing is also a doubt, following his early substitution during the match against Crystal Palace.

Form Guide

Looking at form, Man United are in a great moment. Since the world cup, they have already played three matches, winning all three of them without conceding a goal. Sure, those matches were against Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Wolves, but nevertheless, it was in the past that these kinds of matches were often making Devils struggle. Ten Hag’s team is on a five-match winning streak in all competitions and they will have a good chance to continue it.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, have not enjoyed their World Cup break as much. They won their last two matches before the tournament, going into the break with a 3-0 win over Everton, but since, things have not been great. They lost to Newcastle 1-0 in the League Cup and then 2-0 against both Chelsea and Crystal Palace. This was not an easy run of matches, but nevertheless, it is worrying for the Cherries they were unable to at least score some goal in the meantime.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything mentioned above, Man United are favourites to beat Bournemouth and we predict a 2-0 win for the Red Devils. Erik Ten Hag’s team is in a good moment, winning matches against weaker opposition just the way they should – without too much trouble. United are now much better at controling the games, especially after scoring first and that is something that could solve this match once again. Bournemouth’s recent lack of goals could mean another clean sheet for David De Gea.