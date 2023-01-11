Manchester United 3-0 Charlton Athletic: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are through to the semifinals of the League Cup, after beating Charlton 3-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday night. The Red Devils are now just two steps from winning their first trophy in six years, which could happen as early as next month. But until the fight for silverware resumes, it must be said United did just about enough to get a comfortable win.

Antony scored a beautiful long range goal in his usual style after 20 minutes of play. United were controlling the match throughout, although were unable to get past Charlton’s defence before the 90th minute. It was then that the substitute Marcus Rashford scored his first and then four minutes into the stoppage time, his second goal of the night, to properly celebrate a place in the last four of the competition. Here is what we learned from this match.

Dalot’s Injury A Problem

This was not a good night for Diogo Dalot, however. The Portuguese right-back had to come off and leave his place to Aaron Wan-Bissaka midway through the first half, after falling to the ground with nobody around him. This could mean a possible muscle injury, which is never a pleasant thing and if that is the case, then Man United might have to face Manchester City this coming weekend without his help.

Rashford Proves His Class Again

This was one of those matches where no one doubted United’s ability to win the game, yet frustratingly, the side was unable to score more goals until the very last minutes of the game. United were shooting from all kinds of positions from inside the box, but Maynard Brewer was lucky to need to make only to saves to keep Charlton somehow just one goal behind the Devils. But then Marcus Rashford appeared and showed he is in probably the best form of his life.

In just 30 minutes on the pitch, he not only scored two goals, but he managed to change the look and feel of the team with his appearance. This season more than any other before – even though he had statistically better campaigns – Rashford has the ability to be United’s main man, someone with whom on the pitch things look much easier.

Mainoo Makes Senior Debut

This match will be remembered for Kobbie Mainoo’s senior Manchester United deubt. The 17-year-old was in the starting lineup due to Bruno Fernandes’ suspension and Donny van de Beek’s injury. The England under-18 international did not manage to do much before he was replaced by Casemiro after 60 minutes, but he will be hoping to get more first-team appearances under Ten Hag.

Man United Could Win The League Cup

Man United are in the last four, alongside Newcastle, who also won on the night, beating Leicester City. Newcastle’s silverware wait is on since the Victorian era, but now the Devils are just two steps from winning the League Cup. They might actually do it under Ten Hag, but it remains to be seen who will be the last two teams in the semis. Nottingham Forest will face Wolves, while Southampton will host Manchester City on Wednesday night. This will be a challenge for Ten Hag’s side, but that is what the Dutchman wants – to be challenged and make this team grow.