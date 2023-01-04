Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United keep on winning! Erik Ten Hag’s side has recorded the fourth consecutive Premier League victory on Tuesday night, as they brushed aside Bournemouth 3-0 at Old Trafford. On the lovely night at home turf, United managed to win important three points thanks to goals from Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford.

The Brazilian opened the scoring with a beautiful finish following a set-piece from Christian Eriksen. Luke Shaw was then part of a brilliant move he started on the other side of the pitch, before finishing off coolly with his right foot. Ultimately, it was Marcus Rashford who made it 3-0 after another lovely move from United attackers, putting the ball in the net following Bruno Fernandes’ well-timed assist.

Here is what we learned from this match.

Rashford Is Having An Immense Season

This is a brilliant season for Marcus Rashford. The Englishman capped off the win with the third goal, scoring in the sixth consecutive match at Old Trafford. He is on 12 goals in all competitions and is on his way to at least make this his second-best goalscoring season in the Premier League. While he did score 17 in 2019-20, he is now also influential in transitions and team moves. Rashford is often getting fouled – which is what preceded United’s first goal – and he is overall useful in more areas of the play. With his strong World Cup performances, it is clear this could even turn out to be Rashford’s best season ever.

Eriksen Provides From Deeper Areas

Christian Eriksen has always been known for his assist making, but now, just a month and a half away from his 31st birthday, the Dane is proving he is evolving. The former attacking midfielder has been moved by Ten Hag in a central midfield role, often playing alongside Casemiro. Despite being further away from the goal, he already made six Premier League assists this season, adding to the tally with the set-piece cross for his partner Casemiro to open the scoring. He used to hit double-digits in assists in Premier League in his prime period from 2015 to 2019, but he could be on his course to do the same in a new, deeper role.

Seven Consecutive Old Trafford Wins

Man United have been known for blowing their leads and squandering points at Old Trafford in recent seasons, but Ten Hag has clearly realised the importance of making home turf a real advantage for his team. United are now on a seven-match winning streak at home in all competitions, meaning they have been making fans enjoy their nights ever since the 0-0 draw against Newcastle. In these seven matches, there were six clean sheets as well, with only Aston Villa scoring twice. That’s some turnaround for United and no wonder they are doing much better overall this season.

United Comfortable In Fourth

When you win so often as United have in recent months, the effects are going to be seen in the standings. Man United are now in fourth place, level on points with Newcastle. Man City have just one point more than United, although with a game in hand, while the Devils are five points ahead of Spurs and seven points away from Liverpool, who are behind them. This is a strong position to be in almost halfway through the campaign, but with potential to even get better. Only one thing should be noted – United need more goals. Just 27 so far means they scored just one goal more than 13th-placed Leicester.