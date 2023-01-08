Man United News: Weghorst Links, ‘Ronaldo Rule’ And FA Cup Draw

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have prolonged their winning streak, getting it up to seven wins in a row, with the 3-1 beating of Everton on Friday night. The Red Devils are in such a fine form they have won 10 of the last 11 games and considering their next match is in the League Cup quarterfinal against Charlton Athletic, this run of great results could be further improved.

But after the match against Charlton, there will be plenty of tough matches coming up, including the Manchester Derby next Saturday. However, there are plenty of other things to talk about as well, before get into that. Man United are being linked with Dutch striker Wout Weghorst, the club officials are ready to make new rules around the first team and there is also the case of the FA Cup fourth round draw.

Man United Linked With Wout Weghorst

Manchester United could sign Dutch striker Wout Weghorst in the January transfer window, as their solution for the centre-forward position which is a priority for the Devils to solve. Italian Foot Mercato first reported this, before Fabrizio Romano confirmed there are things happening in the background. Reportedly, Weghorst himself is open to this move, but the situation is more complex than usual.

Weghorst is a Burnley player on loan at Besiktas, so there would first need to be an agreement between those two clubs to end the loan six months early, before United could negotiate with the Clarets. Romano claims a 10 million euros buy option is included in the deal, so it is up to Burnley and Besiktas to come to a decision now. Weghorst had a great World Cup for the Netherlands, scoring a brace in the World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina. However, that was not enough to stop Lionel Messi and his team on their way to the greatest title there is.

The Club To Impose A ‘Ronaldo Rule’

Manchester United are ready to impose a ‘Ronaldo Rule’, according to the Daily Mail, which will ultimately cap the salaries first team players could get in their contracts. The report claims that the club officials do not want to get a similar situation as it was the case with Cristiano Ronaldo, where they overpaid a single player, making him too influential, and causing jealousy among the first team squad members. With Ronaldo gone, David De Gea is now the highest paid player with £375,000-per-week deal, but that is expected to be brought down once De Gea signs a new deal. Daily Mail claim there could be a cap in the range of £200,000-per-week, as the club would prefer to have plenty of players in the similar wage range, rather than having one huge star, far ahead of the rest of the team.

United To Face Reading In The FA Cup

And last but not the least, the FA Cup fourth round draw has been made and Manchester United have learned they will face Reading at Old Trafford. Reading are currently 13th in the Championship and are yet another favourable draw for the Red Devils this season. Paul Ince is the manager leading the Royals, and this match will happen somewhere between 27 and 30 January. Among other interesting matchups, the Manchester City or Chelsea could face Arsenal, Liverpool could face Brighton, while Fulham will play Sunderland.