CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Reading

Manchester United have done really well in their first leg of the League Cup semifinal, but now they are back in the FA Cup and Harry Maguire is back in the starting lineup with the captain’s armband. Victor Lindelof is his centre-back partner, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia as the two full-backs. Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are at the base of the midfield, with the best options available playing up top as well. Antony is on the right wing, Marcus Rashford on the left, with Bruno Fernandes in attacking midfield, behind Wout Weghorst.