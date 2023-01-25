CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester United are getting closer to their first trophy since 2017 and the first of the last three steps is the trip to Nottigham Forest’s City Ground. Erik Ten Hag chose a strong starting lineup, with Wout Weghorst leading the attack, with his backup in Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Antony. Casemiro and Christian Eriksen will be patrolling the midfield, while Victor Lindelof starts alongside Lisandro Martinez in the heart of the back four. Luke Shaw is out due to illness, so Tyrell Malacia steps in at left-back, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is once again starting on the opposite flank. Obviously, David De Gea is on goal as usual.