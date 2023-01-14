CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Manchester City

Manchester United are all set for another Manchester Derby. City are coming across the town to face Erik Ten Hag’s side, led by Anthony Martial as a lone forward, with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford as the two wingers. Christian Eriksen moves further forward in the number 10 role, to create a stronger central areas, with Fred and Casemiro making the central midfield partnership. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is at right-back due to Diogo Dalot’s injury, Luke Shaw is a makeshift centre-back alongside Raphael Varane, while Tyrell Malacia gets the nod at left-back. Clearly, David De Gea is back in the lineup after he was rested in midweek.