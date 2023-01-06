News Ticker

CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Everton

January 6, 2023 Nebojša Marković FA Cup, Man United, Match Previews 0

Another match for Manchester United is here, but this time in the FA Cup third round. Against Everton, Ten Hag chose a classic 4-2-3-1 with David De Gea in goal and two left-backs in the back four. Tyrell Malacia is in his usual position, but it is Luke Shaw who starts as centre-back alongside Raphael Varane. Diogo Dalot is on the right, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen as the two holding midfielders. Bruno Fernandes captains the team from his favourite role, while Antony and Marcus Rashford occupy the wings. Anthony Martial is the lone striker again. The manager will have good options on the bench, with Maguire, Martinez, McTominay and Garnacho all waiting for their chance to play.

