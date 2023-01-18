CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United are back in action and for the first time in 2023, here is the team to play away from Old Trafford. Wout Weghorst gets his start as the striker at Selhurst Park, with Erik Ten Hag opting for Antony and Marcus Rashford on the flanks to feed him. Bruno Fernandes is in the playmaking role as the captain, while United’s best central midfield partnership is behind, with Christian Eriksen and Casemiro starting. Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are the two full-backs, while we finally get to see Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane partner up in central defence. David De Gea is once again in goal, as expected.