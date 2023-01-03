CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Bournemouth

Manchester United are back in action again and this time they are ready to face Bournemouth. Erik Ten Hag chose to make some changes in attack, with Bruno Fernandes moving to the right flank, paving way for Donny van de Beek to get some much needed minutes. Marcus Rashford will operate on the left wing, while Anthony Martial is the lone striker. These attackers will have their backup in the midfield duo of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. Harry Maguire captains the team and plays alongside Victor Lindelof, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are the two full-backs. Clearly, David de Gea is once again in goal for the Red Devils.