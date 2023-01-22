CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Arsenal

The time is here for the big clash against Arsenal and Erik Ten Hag has chosen his team for the occasion. David De Gea starts in goal, with the World Cup winning centre-backs in front – Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the right-back once again, while Luke Shaw is in his usual position. Christian Eriksen is partnered with Scott McTominay in the absence of suspended Casemiro, while Bruno Fernandes captains the team in his usual number 10 role. Either flank of him are Antony and Marcus Rashford, while Wout Weghorst gets his start as the sole striker. The bench, however, will not provide as great of a backup, with the likes of Garnacho, Elanga, Pellistri, Mainoo and Fred, among others.