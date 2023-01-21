Arsenal vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

It is time for one of those big Premier League clashes. Unlike any of their encounters in recent years, Arsenal and Manchester United are facing each other in situations which were more similar to the first decade of the 21st century. The Gunners are top of the Premier League, while the Devils are not too far behind in third place. This match could be a huge boost for Erik Ten Hag’s troops in getting closer to the top, while Mikel Arteta’s side could get further in front at the top of the standings if they manage to get a revenge for the loss at Old Trafford four and a half months ago.

Team News

Mikel Arteta will not have too many issues with the squad ahead of this match. It is clear Gabriel Jesus is still not ready to play, after his injury at the World Cup, but he is not the only one. Reiss Nelson is expected to miss the game due to a hamstring problem, while Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny have had their knocks, meaning they will probably miss this game too. But that is about it. Leandro Trossard recently joined the Gunners and could be in for a debut, while Bukayo Saka will once again lead Arteta’s side.

As for Man United, Casemiro earned his fifth yellow card against Crystal Palace, meaning he will certainly miss this one. Jadon Sancho has recently returned to training with the team, but he will most probably not start. Diogo Dalot could be out due to injury, while that is a certainty for Donny van de Beek and Axel Tuanzebe and their injury woes. With Anthony Martial also having issues, this means we could see Wout Weghorst start for United for the very first time.

Form Guide

Arsenal are hosting Manchester United at the Emirates in quite some form. The Gunners have lost one Premier League match all season and that one came at Old Trafford, all the way back in September. It was a somewhat of a surprise, due to Arsenal’s strong start of the campaign and United’s poor results at the time. But since, both teams have gone on to long match-winning series. Arsenal have since drawn 1-1 against Southampton and 0-0 against Newcastle, meaning they got clear at the top of the Premier League standings, beating Tottenham twice, Chelsea and Liverpool in the process.

That is why United will be in for a lot of work. The Devils were on their own amazing streak, with 11 wins in the last 12 matches, before a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace this week stopped it. This performance was not good enough, but with the hectic schedule and United’s recent results, not many people will have been upset with it. A 2-1 win against Manchester City just last weekend is the perfect example of how far United have come under Ten Hag after the two starting losses at the opening of the season.

Predicted Outcome

Considering Arsenal and United’s great form this season, especially in the last couple of months, this match will be a tough one to predict. Arsenal have fallen in the league only to United, while the Devils have recently had a bit more of their struggles when playing away – even in those games they won, such as against Fulham and Wolves. That is why we predict Arsenal and Manchester United will get to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates, keeping both sides moderately satisfied with the score.