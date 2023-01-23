Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United’s unbeaten streak is over, as Arsenal get their revenge on Red Devils with a 3-2 win at the Emirates. In an exhilarating Premier League clash which reminded the fans of the good old days from the first decade of the 21st century, it was the Gunners who prevailed. Marcus Rashford opened the scoring, but Arsenal turned things around with goals from Nketiah and Saka. Lisandro Martinez equalised with an odd header with his first ever goal for the Devils, but it was Nketiah in the 90th minute who managed to put the ball into the net and give Arsenal a big lead in the Premier League standings.

Rashford Brimming With Confidence

Marcus Rashford had never scored at the Emirates, but this season’s version of United’s left winger has done that now with ease. It was just past the first quarter of the hour into the game when United’s homegrown hero took the ball, made a run and then smashed it past Ramsdale and into the goal from long range. This goal was the perfect summary of Rashford’s brimming confidence, scoring his already ninth goal since returning from the World Cup.

Saka Enjoys Scoring Against United

There were only two Arsenal players before this match which managed to score a goal in three consecutive matches against Manchester United – Freddie Ljungberg and Thierry Henry. Bukayo Saka is from now on part of this esteemed company, after his beautiful strike made it 2-1 for Arsenal last night. Saka’s performances for the Gunners have been exceptional this season and against United he proved to be a handful. His strike gave Arsenal the lead, but he also hit the woodwork and created for chances for his teammates, proving to be a problem for United’s left-hand side.

United Late For The Third Goal

Man United were unlucky to concede the third goal in the 90th minute and lose the game, but considering how much Arsenal were dominating throughout, it was what the hosts definitely felt they deserved. But the third goal also came as a result of a couple of late challenges from United’s midfield. First it was Scott McTominay who was a few steps behind than he should have been when he tried to stop Arsenal’s attack with a tackle, before Zinchenko’s cross came to Odegaard. It was the Norwegian midfielder who was just a split second ahead of Fred that managed to flick the ball to Edward Nketiah to score his second of the night. United fans were fearful of not having Casemiro in this match and this goal encapsulated that.

Devils Out Of The Title Race

With this loss, Manchester United are now out of the title race, which they never really were a part of. The Red Devils were in such amazing form in the last few months, they got closer to the top, staying at one point just one point behind Manchester City. A win at the Emirates would have made everyone talk of United as title candidates and a three-way race, but that was never realistic. With the bench United had against Arsenal, and the likes of Garnacho, Elanga and Fred being the best options, it is not something Ten Hag’s side had the audacity to think of. Arsenal are now 11 points ahead of United and five ahead of City, with a game in hand as well.