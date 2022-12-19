Manchester United Prepare For Old Trafford Run At The Turn Of The Year

Embed from Getty Images

The World Cup is barely over and it is already time to return the focus to Manchester United and the second half of the campaign. The spectacular final in Qatar was won by Argentina, with Lisandro Martinez becoming a world champion. Raphael Varane and France were this time on the losing side, unlike four years ago when they defeated Croatia in Russia. But this four-week tournament is now over and already tomorrow, first matches in England’s League Cup will be played. Man United will be in action on Wednesday, in their first competitive match since 13 November, or exactly five and a half weeks. But interestingly, Erik Ten Hag’s team is set to embark on a series of matches at Old Trafford. With just three matches left in 2022, the turn of the year will bring matches right away in 2023 and five of the next six, the Devils will be playing at home. Let’s have a look at what awaits Man United.

The End Of 2022

Before now and the end of 2022, there will be three matches for United. First, everything restarts on Wednesday night, when Burnley will be coming to Old Trafford in a League Cup encounter. This coming weekend, there will be no matches in the Premier League due to Christmas holidays, but on Tuesday, 27 December, United will once again be at home – against Nottingham Forest. Ten Hag’s team will have a trip to Wolverhampton and the Molineaux stadium to face the hosts in early kick-off match on Saturday. This will be last day of 2022 as well and United’s only match away from home in this run of matches.

The Start Of 2023

But soon enough, United will just continue their run of matches at home. On 3 January, Man United will host Bournemouth. Cherries have had a good start to the campaign, winning 16 points from the first 15 matches. This means they sit in 14th place, above the likes of Leeds and West Ham. They went on the break on a high, with two home wins against Everton – in the league and the League Cup. Prior to that, they were on a four-match losing streak and will have tough trips to Newcastle and Chelsea when the season restarts.

Then, United will play in the third competition, the FA Cup. On 6 January, they will be hosting Everton, in another 8pm kick-off. That was a tough draw for the Devils in the third round of the competition, but is definitely the match United will be looking to win without too much trouble. The Toffees are just above the relegation zone in the Premier League and will have another trip to Manchester before this encounter, to face City on the final day of 2022.

And finally, this series of home matches for United will be ending on 14 January, when City will be coming cross town to another Manchester Derby face-off. This will be an early Saturday kick-off, with United looking towards revenge for the harsh loss in the first match this season between the two teams. While United’s run of matches at home will end here, the run of tough opponents will not, considering after City, they will have to face Arsenal in London… But there is still so much to happen until then. First, it is Burnley for United, after almost month and a half since the last competitive match.