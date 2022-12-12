Man United News: Rashford Linked With PSG, Ligue 1 Star Linked With The Devils

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are slowly getting closer to their return to action following the World Cup as the competition in Qatar is getting ready for the semifinal matches on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Red Devils still have their players in the tournament, with Lisandro Martinez’s Argentina set to play Croatia and Raphael Varane’s France’s expected match against the greatest surprise, Morocco. But while we are waiting to see whether Man United players will get their chance to play in the big final, here are the latest news surrounding the club, away from the World Cup stage.

PSG Want Rashford Despite Ten Hag Claims

England have finished their World Cup last week, with France getting past them with a 2-1 win. That meant Marcus Rashford’s good tournament for the Three Lions is over, but it did not go unnoticed. According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the 25-year-old, following his stellar form for club and country. Considering that Rashford has just over six months left on his current contract with Manchester United, he will be free to speak with other clubs to reach a pre-agreement starting from 1 January 2023.

Now, PSG are reportedly ready to offer Rashford a huge contract, worth 1.000.000 euros per week, or 850.000 pounds. That package is being prepared for Rashford so PSG are sure they will get ahead of the likes of Bayern Munich in the chase for Rahsford. But this move is unlikely to materialise, considering previous words from Erik Ten Hag. Man United manager made it clear they will not let their players leave on free transfer in 2023, saying the club will activate the one-year extension with Rashford for the very least, if not sign a completely new deal.

But despite that, PSG are still monitoring the situation, especially considering their ability to pay great sums of money. Whether Rashford could be lured to make such a move, to go and play alongside Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, Man United will in any case have to try and keep the homegrown star.

Man United Linked With Malo Gusto

But these are not the only news regarding Man United and Ligue 1. However, this time we talk about a potential move the other way around, with reports that the Red Devils are interested in signing a right-back. We mentioned this position needs strengthening, considering Ten Hag’s eagerness to let Wan-Bissaka go, leaving Diogo Dalot as the only real choice in that position.

According to German Sky Sport, Man United are interested in Lyon wonderkid Malo Gusto. Journalist Florian Plettenburg says Ten Hag highly rates the 19-year-old, who is one of their top targets for the right-back position. Clearly, this move could not happen before the summer of 2023, with Man United estimating some 30 to 40 million euro price tag on Gusto. Plettenburg also says Ten Hag would still prefer signing Denzel Dumfries, who shined for the Netherlands at the World Cup, but the prospect of getting such a talented player as Malo Gusto is also something to have in mind.