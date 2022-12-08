Man United News: New De Gea Contract Talks, Bounou Links Resurface

Embed from Getty Images

While we wait for the World Cup to return with quarter-final matches, to see which Manchester United players will continue their quest for the greatest trophy, there are interesting news surrounding the club. Of course, the transfer rumours are getting into full swing, with the January transfer window approaching fast. But this time, there are plenty of talks about the goalkeepers United could be pursuing next year. Here is what you need to know.

De Gea Waiting New Deal, United Started Sommer Talks

While there were questions in the past whether David De Gea will stay in Manchester United, amid concerns that he might lose his spot as the number one goalkeeper in the team, those questions were brushed aside in the past. Now, De Gea is the clear number-one choice in goal, with United signing Martin Dubravka last summer in order to keep a strong competition for the Spaniard. Since then, Dean Henderson left the club on loan to Nottingham Forest, where he is doing well. He will be expected to return to Old Trafford in the summer of 2023, as the club did not include a buy-out clause in his contract. But then again, it is not really expected to see Henderson become the number one goalkeeper at Old Trafford, either.

That is why the talks in the media have appeared that United could be interested in signing Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach next summer. The Swiss goalkeeper will be out of contract by that time, if he does not sign the new deal with the Bundesliga side. ESPN confirmed United are doing their best to secure the goakeeper on a free transfer. But while the 33-year-old might arrive at Man United next summer, this will probably not change much about De Gea’s place in this club.

In fact, United are in good position to keep De Gea even though his contract expires next year. The club have the option to trigger one-year extension, but they could also offer him a new long-term deal. It will depend on whether United will try and lower his wages, considering he has been the best paid goalkeeper in the Premier League for years. His performances are not really at that level, but it remains to be seen how much will United pay attention to that and try to bring their inflated wages down as much as they can.

Bounou Linked With United Too

While we are talking about the goalkeepers, there are new rumours surrounding Manchester United. However, these seem far more unlikely than the Yann Sommer talk. Spanish media outlet AS are reporting that Man United could renew their interest in Sevill and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. These news come after Bounou’s great performances at the World Cup, as he was the hero in Morocco’s round of 16 win against Spain. He kept a clean sheet and saved two penalties in the shoot-out, but still, it is really unrealistic to expect United to go after so many different keepers while still planning to keep De Gea.

While the Moroccan goalkeeper is showing his quality in Qatar, this seems to be just another player linked with United without any substantial proof.