Man United News: Gakpo Move In January, Devils Want Ronaldo’s Portugal Replacement

Here are the latest Manchester United news about the upcoming transfer window and the players linked with the club. There is a lot to cover today.

Man United To Go After Gakpo

It looks like Manchester United are reallz interested in signing Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven during the January transfer window. Gakpo is a 23-year-old winger who has been tearing it up for the Dutch club, scoring 13 goals and dishing out 17 assists in all competitions. He also scored three goals at the World Cup. The transfer fee being mentioned is around 50 million euros, which is a pretty hefty price tag for the youngster, especially considering United will be looking to use him as a striker. It remains to be seen if Manchester United will be willing to pay that amount to bring him to Old Trafford, but a report from the Telegraph suggests they will make an initial offer for the Dutchman once the transfer window opens. Also, the player is eager to make the move, so PSV could be under pressure.

Devils Interested In Goncalo Ramos

More interesting news about United from the Telegraph. Manchester United are reportedly interested in Goncalo Ramos. The Portuguese striker became a hot name on the market during the World Cup, when he scored a hat-trick for Portugal against Switzerland. In fact, this was the first match in which Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench, with Ramos taking his place in the starting lineup. He took that opportunity by scoring three goals. According to the Telegraph, United were already tracking him before the World Cup, but now they realise he could be the striker for the future. However, the 21-year-old Benfica striker could be a far more realistic option for United in the summer transfer window, not the upcoming one.

Wolves Target Wan-Bissaka

According to football journalist Alex Crook, Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United during the January transfer window on a permanent basis. The 25-year-old right-back has been far from an important player for Manchester United since Erik Ten Hag’s arrival. It is not clear how much Wolverhampton Wanderers are willing to pay for Wan-Bissaka, but it is expected that Man United will demand a high transfer fee for the defender, as they will look to get back as much money as possible. Wan-Bissaka was a big investment back in 2019 but things have not turned out well for him. His potential departure could further make United look for new right-backs to sign, in order to bring backup for Diogo Dalot.

Will De Gea Get A New Contract?

And more news about David De Gea. While there were plenty of rumours about United signing a new goalkeeper, now the information from German Sky Sport are that Man United are at this stage not considering to trigger the clause in the Spaniard’s contract to extend it for another year. Ten Hag is reportedly open to signing a new number one goalkeeper next summer. This will be a very interesting storyline to follow, as United have been thinking about this idea of De Gea leaving for the past few seasons. His huge wages could also be a factor in this regard, but it seems Ten Hag has more stylistic reasons for this potential decision.