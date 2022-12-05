Man United News: Devils Out Of Race For Bellingham, And More

Embed from Getty Images

While we take a short break from talking about the World Cup performances of Manchester United players, let’s take a look at all the transfer stories surrounding the club these days. Here is everything you need to know.

Man United Out Of Race For Bellingham

The main news are regarding Jude Bellingham, after the Borussia Dortmund ace continued to shine for England at the World Cup in Qatar. His performances caught the eye of the world, but apparently, former Birmingham City man will not be in the running to possibly join Manchester United. According to Sky Germany’s journalist Florian Plettenburg, who is usually well informed on the dealings in Bundesliga, Man United are out of race to sign Bellingham, who is expected to cost between 100 and 150 million euros next summer.

Reportedly, it is Liverpool who are pushing to make a deal, as Jurgen Klopp is excited about the prospect of working with the 19-year-old. Bellingham’s spectacular performances for England in Qatar will only increase his price. There are rumours Manchester City and Real Madrid also taking a look at possibly signing him, while United will look elsewhere to improve their midfield. Also, the fact the Devils need to improve in other areas too, most notably attack, means they will not be able to spend so much on Bellingham.

What Happens To Wan-Bissaka?

Since Erik Ten Hag arrived in Manchester last summer, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been nowhere near the starting eleven for Manchester United. It has gone so far that when Diogo Dalot was suspended, the Dutchman chose to put left-back Tyrell Malacia on the right flank and still not give the opportunity to Wan-Bissaka. That is why it is expected for the Englishman to leave the club this January. That is also what Fabrizio Romano wrote in a column for Caught Offside. He said it is possible for Wan-Bissaka to leave the club, as Man United are trying to find a solution for him. It is still too early to know exactly where he will go, but Crystal Palace are rumoured to be interested in taking their former player back. This move would make sense, as Palace are familiar with what they can get from the player, while no other Premier League clubs have been mentioned in this conversation so far.

Sommer To Join United?

More rumours surrounding potential dealings of Manchester United have the name of Yann Sommer in the running. According to Bild and Manchester Evening News, Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper is ready to make a move to the Premier League next summer, once he becomes a free agent. The Switzerland number one goalkeeper is set to leave Bundesliga after being one of the best keepers in the league for the past several seasons. The reports in the media are that United are even thinking about making him the new number one goalkeeper, but that will be a tough one to predict, considering David De Gea is still at the club and will have his say. Either way, signing Sommer on a free transfer could be a relatively cheap way to improve options in goal.