Man United News: Bruno Gets The World Cup Headlines, Bad News For Telles

A lot of news are surrounding Manchester United at this time of the year. The World Cup is in full swing, the squad is nearing its trip to Spain for a couple of friendly matches and the January transfer window is approaching fast. That is why there has been plenty of talking points around the club. Here are the most important ones.

United Tried To Sign McKennie From Juventus

While Manchester United fans are looking forward to the January transfer window in four weeks’ time, hoping that the board will further strengthen the squad for Erik Ten Hag and improve the team’s chances of a strong Premier League campaign, there are some old stories resurfacing about the deals United wanted to make. In the summer of 2021, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was still the manager, United signed what seemed to be a really interesting trio of players – Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho. The optimism that appeared back then was palpable, but so far that has not worked the wonders many expected. That window turned out to be not so great also due to the fact there was no new midfielder signed to improve that area of the team.

Now, Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Marco Guidi claims Juventus had an offer from Man United reject in August 2021. Apparently, United tried to sign Weston McKennie, American midfielder, as they offered Donny van de Beek to go the other way in a swap deal. The Dutchman did not enjoy his first season at the club and Solskjaer clearly wanted to shake things up and bring in McKennie. Juventus rejected that and both McKennie and Van de Beek struggled for their respective clubs since.

Bruno Named Player Of The World Cup Group Stage

This has been some World Cup for Bruno Fernandes. Despite playing just two matches in Qatar so far, Manchester United playmaker was named best player of the group stage, according to Whoscored. Fernandes was the best rated player across all 32 teams, after he shined in Portugal’s matches against Ghana and Uruguay. In the first game of the tournament, Bruno made two assists at a crucial time, to help his team win the first three points. In the second game against Uruguay, Fernandes scored two goals himself, netting a brace and a man of the match award. He was rested for the final game against South Korea, which meant Bruno’s World Cup rating so far has been 8.36 out of 10. Portugal are set to play their round of 16 match against Switzerland and with Bruno in such a mood, they will be feeling positive about reaching the quarterfinals.

Telles Finishes His World Cup Due To Injury

While these were great news for Bruno Fernandes, Man United loanee Alex Telles has finished his World Cup in Qatar due to injury. The left-back, currently on loan at Sevilla after failing to impress Ten Hag, got his playing time in Qatar in Brazil’s loss against Cameroon. But he will want to forget the match, considering he got seriously injured and not only will he not play at this World Cup again, it seems that a surgery has not been ruled out. Hopefully, things will turn out the best possible way for Telles.