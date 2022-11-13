CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Fulham

Manchester United are about to play their final match before the World Cup break, and Erik Ten Hag has once again decided to leave Cristiano Ronaldo outside of the matchday squad. With his and Jadon Sancho’s unavailability, Martial starts up front, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga as the two wingers. Bruno Fernandes is the captain in between them, while Christian Eriksen and Casemiro return in roles of central midfielders. Tyrell Malacia gets shifted to right-back due to Dalot’s suspension, while Luke Shaw is on the left. Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof make up the final frontier in front of goalkeeper David De Gea.