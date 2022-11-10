CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Aston Villa

Manchester United have lost their last weekend’s Premier League encounter against Aston Villa, but four days later, they are primed to get revenge in the League Cup. Erik Ten Hag’s side will be without Cristiano Ronaldo due to illness, but Anthony Martial is the one to start as the lone striker. Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek and Marcus Rashford are the supporting trident behind him. Fred and Scott McTominay create the midfield partnership we have not seen in a while. Tyrell Malacia gets the nod at left-back, while Diogo Dalot is once again the right-back choice. Harry Maguire is the captain, playing alongside Victor Lindelof, with Martin Dubravka getting his Man United debut in goal.