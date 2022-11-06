CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Aston Villa

Manchester United are up for another trip this week and this is the team ready for the match at Villa Park. Erik Ten Hag decided to give the captain’s armband to Cristiano Ronaldo and start him up front, with Donny van de Beek and Alejandro Garnacho once again in the starting eleven. The attacking quartet is completed with Marcus Rashford on the right wing. Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are the double pivot in midfield, with Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof the two centre-backs. Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot make the back four, with David de Gea behind in goal.