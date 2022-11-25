Brazil And Portugal Win With The Help Of Man United Players

Embed from Getty Images

The World Cup is in full swing and now we have seen all the teams in the tournament play once. It also means that all the Man United players at this tournament have had their chance of featuring for their national sides. As we saw in the last few days, some of our players had a great time out – which particularly goes to say for our England contingent of players – and some of them did not even feature. But now we are set to talk about the matches played on Thursday, considering there were a fair few in that bunch of Man United players who had the chance to feel the pitches in Qatar. Here is how they fared.

Pellistri Part Of A Struggling Uruguay Attack

The day with Man United players in action started with Uruguay facing South Korea, but this match did not bring us any goals. The two teams in Group H drew 0-0, with Facundo Pellistri starting on the right of a front three in a 4-3-3 system. Pellistri played for 88 minutes, before Guillermo Varela replaced him to keep Uruguay from conceding a late goal. Facundo formed a front three with Luis Suarez and Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez, but all three of them failed to have a better match, unable to create many chances against an organised Korea team. Too bad for Uruguay, because this was a match where a win would have got them really close to getting out of their group and into the round of 16.

Bruno The Key Man In Portugal Win

Then, things started getting more interesting, with Portugal playing Ghana. Former European champions won 3-2 against the African side and with lots of troubles. Only one Man United player started the match, with Bruno Fernandes doing really well on the right of a front three in a similar 4-3-3 to the one Uruguay played in. He also earned the yellow card, but more than anything, it is important to say Bruno was the key man with two assists in just a couple of minutes. It was Joao Felix and Rafael Leao who scored late on to go from 1-1 to 3-1. Diogo Dalot did not play this time, with Joao Cancelo getting the nod ahead of him. Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo also played, featuring for 88 minutes, and scoring Portugal’s first goal from the spot. Although Ronaldo did go into this tournament as a Man United player, following his sacking, he is now a free agent.

Three United Players Take Part In Brazil Win

And finally, there was Brazil, who comfortably dispatched Serbia 2-0 in a strong second half performance. Casemiro played full 90 minutes in central midfield alongside Lucas Paqueta, being the only Man United player in the starting lineup. Fred came on for Paqueta for the last 15 minutes, while Antony replaced injured Neymar after 80 minutes of play. Only Alex Telles did not come off the bench, with Alex Sandro being the clear choice at left back. Brazil were not as good in attack in the first half, but across the entire match, their defence went untroubled, in part thanks to Casemiro’s good performance.