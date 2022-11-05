Aston Villa vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have done well on their trip to Spain in the Europa League, albeit not getting the win with the necessary margin. But now they are on a new trip, facing Aston Villa away. A team that is in a lot of problems early into the campaign could be a great opportunity for Erik Ten Hag’s team to continue their good form and winning streak.

Team News

Villa will be without three players for this match. Diego Carlos, Boubacar Kamara and Ludwig Augustinsson are all injured and will be missing United’s arrival. But the good news for the hosts will be Emiliano Martinez’s return to the team. The Argentina goalkeeper had to come off due to head injury in the match against Newcastle, but he will be ready to face United on Sunday. Due to the fact Unai Emery did not really have much time to work with this team, there should not be drastic changes to their starting eleven. Danny Ings should start up front, while Leon Bailey will be on the wing, hoping to hurt the visitors.

As for Man United, the situation is decent. Raphael Varane is still injured and will remain on the sidelines until the World Cup, while Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe are out of the equation as well, although they would not have started anyway. The main new thing is that Bruno Fernandes is suspended and this could mean more playing time for either Fred or Donny van de Beek, after the Dutchman’s reappearance against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Form Guide

Aston Villa are not expecting Man United’s arrival at a good time for them. They are in a poor situation, with just one win since the start of October. And that win was a 4-0 beating of Brentford in what was Unai Emery’s first match in charge, following the sacking of Steven Gerrard. Villa previously lost to Chelsea and Fulham, drew against Leeds and Nottingham Forest, but after beating Brentford, they got a 4-0 beating themselves, at the hands of Newcastle. Therefore, they are still in a tough spot, hovering just above the relegation zone, with 12 points from 13 matches.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in a great moment, despite not making the top spot in Europa League. They defeated Real Sociedad away, which was one of their not so usual wins in Spain in the past decade. United ended in second place nevertheless, but had won 15 out of 18 possible points. In the league, they are in fifth place with just 12 matches played, but 23 points won. Ten Hag’s team is nine matches without a loss and with six clean sheets in the past seven matches in all competitions. That was not what many expected when the team started the campaign with two losses.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything, we predict Manchester United will beat Aston Villa 2-0. This can be a tricky trip to Villa Park, but this time around, United should not let their momentum going and with Villa struggling in many departments, it seems this match is coming too quickly for Emery to try and surprise the Devils.