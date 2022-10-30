CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs West Ham

Manchester United return to Premier League action and a tricky match against West Ham is starting soon. Erik ten Hag chose his starting eleven for this match and there are some intriguing names in the team. Cristiano Ronaldo starts as the lone striker, which has not happened that much this season. Anthony Elanga is on the right wing instead of Antony, while Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford complete the attacking quartet. Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are the holding midfielders, while Harry Maguire is back in his role of a captain. Alongside him is Lisandro Martinez, with Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot as the two full-backs. Obviously, David de Gea is once again in goal.