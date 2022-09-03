Manchester United vs Arsenal – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting ready to continue their great run of form and what is going to be the better challenge than facing the team which won every single match this season. Arsenal are coming to Old Trafford, in one of those old, proper Premier League clashes, which could show us how are the two huge clubs which have been away from the top for so long, actually do this season. Man United won three games in 10 days and are eager for more, while the Gunners have set sights on remaining the only perfect team in terms of results.

Team News

Erik ten Hag should have an even better team at disposal for the match against Arsenal. The reason for that is the arrival of Antony from Ajax, who was not ready to play against Leicester, but who is expected to feature on Sunday. The Brazilian arrived for 100 million euros and he should be expected to slot in right away, considering just how much United and Ten Hag were craving to have him. Also, Martin Dubravka also arrived on loan from Newcastle, but the backup goalkeeper should only remain that, a backup. As for those who will be absent, Facundo Pellistri and Brandon Williams are still on that list, as well as Anthony Martial. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw were absent from the Leicester match and remain doubts for this one.

Looking at Arsenal, there will be some problems for Mikel Arteta. He will not be able to count on midfielders Thoams Partey and Mohamed Elneny, while Reiss Nelson will be out of contention for the long term. The likes of Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale had sustained knocks against Villa and remain doubts for this game. All of this could somewhat hamper Arteta’s planing, but he should have enough quality in his squad despite that.

Form Guide

Manchester United really are in great form. We have not seen this happen for a while, as the team responded perfectly after the two opening losses against Brighton and Brentford. But things changed drastically. A win against Liverpool was a huge boost, while 1-0 victories away at Southampton and Leicester showed United can edge wins even when they do not play to their absolute best. Now, Arsenal are going to be a completely different proposition and great challenge for Ten Hag’s side.

Arsenal started their season perfectly, with five wins in as many matches. No other Premier League club managed to do so, not even Man City. First up, Mikel Arteta’s side defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 away from home. Leicester City were dispatched 4-2 at the Emirates, while a 3-0 win at Bournemouth showed their best performance yet. This was followed by two 2-1 wins, first against Fulham where they had to come from behind, and then against Aston Villa. The Gunners are really going for a great season, if their start is anything to go by.

Predicted Outcome

Considering the great form from both teams, we predict Manchester United and Arsenal will contest to a 2-2 draw. There is no reason not to expect goals from both sides, but it is hard to see which team could come out on top. United have done brilliantly in the past two weeks, but Arsenal were faultless in their start of the campaign. Maybe a draw then could both teams somewhat satisfied.